Aaj Ka Panchang 15 November 2022: Know Tuesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 November 2022: Today is the seventh day of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will cross the whole day today till 5.49 in the morning. Shukla Yoga will remain till 12.32 minutes tonight. Along with this, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will be there from 4.13 pm till sunrise and Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 4.13 pm today, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, Bhadra of the earth will remain till 4:36 pm today. Today Mercury will enter Anuradha Nakshatra along with Venus. Know Tuesday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - By crossing the whole day today till 5:49 am

Shukla Yoga - tonight till 12:32

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - Today at 4:13 pm till sunrise

Pushya Nakshatra - till 4.13 pm today evening

Bhadra of Prithvi Lok - till 4.36 pm today

Rahukal

Delhi - 02:47 PM to 04:07 PM

Mumbai - 03:12 pm to 04:36 pm

Chandigarh - 02:46 pm to 04:06 pm

Lucknow - 02:33 am to 03:55 pm

Bhopal - 02:50 pm to 04:13 pm

Kolkata - 02:07 am to 03:30 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:09 pm to 04:32 pm

Chennai - 02:46 PM to 04:13 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am

Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

