Aaj Ka Panchang 14 October 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 14 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 18:40 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 14 October 2022
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 14 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 14 October 2022:  Today is the fifth day and Friday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 4:52 am the next morning. Vyatipat yoga will remain till 1.58 pm today. Along with this, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 8.47 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta, and Sunrise Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Panchami Tithi - After crossing the whole day off today till 4:52 am the next morning

Rohini Nakshatra - Tonight till 8.47 pm
Vyatipat Yoga - Today afternoon till 58 minutes

Rahukaal

Mumbai - 10:57 am to 12:25 pm
Chandigarh- from 10:42 to 12:08
Lucknow - 10:26 am to 11:52 pm
Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:06 pm
Kolkata - From 09:55 am to 11:23 pm
Ahmedabad - 10:58 am to 12:25 pm
Chennai - 10:26 am to 11:55 pm 

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:20 am 
Sunset - 5:54 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

