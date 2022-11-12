Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset time and make the most of the day.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2022 20:06 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Sunday is the fifth day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 12.51 pm tonight. Tonight, till 10.51 pm, there will be special yoga. Along with this, from 10:18 am till 12:59 am, there will be Yayijay Yoga. Along with this, there will be Ardra Nakshatra till 10.18 am today, after that there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra. Apart from this, today Mercury will enter Scorpio. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Shubh Muhurat

Panchami date - tonight till 12.51 minutes

Sadhya Yoga - Tonight at 10:51 PM
Yayijayog - from 10.18 am to 12.59 pm today
Ardra Nakshatra - this morning till 10.18 am

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:08 pm to 05:28 pm
Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 06:01 pm
Chandigarh - 04:06 pm to 05:26 pm
Lucknow - 03:55 pm to 05:17 pm
Bhopal - from 04:13 pm to 05:36 pm
Kolkata - 03:31 pm to 04:54 pm
Ahmedabad - 04:33 pm to 05:56 pm
Chennai - 04:13 pm to 05:39 pm

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 6:41 am
Sunset- 5:28 pm

