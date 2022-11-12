Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 November 2022: Sunday is the fifth day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 12.51 pm tonight. Tonight, till 10.51 pm, there will be special yoga. Along with this, from 10:18 am till 12:59 am, there will be Yayijay Yoga. Along with this, there will be Ardra Nakshatra till 10.18 am today, after that there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra. Apart from this, today Mercury will enter Scorpio. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Shubh Muhurat

Panchami date - tonight till 12.51 minutes

Sadhya Yoga - Tonight at 10:51 PM

Yayijayog - from 10.18 am to 12.59 pm today

Ardra Nakshatra - this morning till 10.18 am

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:08 pm to 05:28 pm

Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 06:01 pm

Chandigarh - 04:06 pm to 05:26 pm

Lucknow - 03:55 pm to 05:17 pm

Bhopal - from 04:13 pm to 05:36 pm

Kolkata - 03:31 pm to 04:54 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:33 pm to 05:56 pm

Chennai - 04:13 pm to 05:39 pm

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 6:41 am

Sunset- 5:28 pm

