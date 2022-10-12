Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Today is the Chaturthi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 03.8 minutes late in the night. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 1.55 pm today. Along with this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6.41 pm today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat and Karva Chauth Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturthi Tithi- After crossing the whole day of today till 3. 8 minutes late in the night

Siddhi Yoga - Today afternoon till 55 minutes

Krittika Nakshatra - Today evening till 6.41 pm

Rahukal

Delhi - 01:34 PM to 03:01 PM

Mumbai - 01:53 PM to 03:21 PM

Chandigarh - 01:35 PM to 03:01 PM

Lucknow - 01:19 pm to 02:46 pm

Bhopal - 01:34 pm to 03:01 pm

Kolkata - 12:50 pm to 02:18 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:53 PM to 03:21 PM

Chennai - 01:24 pm to 02:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:20 am

Sunset - 5:54 pm

