Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 18:28 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022
Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Today is the Chaturthi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 03.8 minutes late in the night. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 1.55 pm today. Along with this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6.41 pm today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat and Karva Chauth Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturthi Tithi- After crossing the whole day of today till 3. 8 minutes late in the night 

Siddhi Yoga -  Today afternoon till 55 minutes 
Krittika Nakshatra - Today evening till 6.41 pm 

Rahukal

Delhi - 01:34 PM to 03:01 PM
Mumbai - 01:53 PM to 03:21 PM
Chandigarh - 01:35 PM to 03:01 PM
Lucknow - 01:19 pm to 02:46 pm
Bhopal - 01:34 pm to 03:01 pm
Kolkata - 12:50 pm to 02:18 pm
Ahmedabad - 01:53 PM to 03:21 PM
Chennai - 01:24 pm to 02:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:20 am 
Sunset - 5:54 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him  predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Oct 12: Virgo to have benefit in business, Scorpio to get chance to earn money

Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 12: Favorable day for Leo, Libra, Gemini; health of Pisces will improve

