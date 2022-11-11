Aaj Ka Panchang 12 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 12 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 Nov: Today is the Chaturthi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and it is a Saturday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 10.25 pm tonight. Tonight there will be Siddha Yoga till 10.04. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 7.33 am today, after that Ardra Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

Auspicious time

Chaturthi Tithi - till 10.25 pm

Siddha Yoga - 10 to 4 minutes at night

Mrigashira Nakshatra - till 7.33 am in the morning

Rahukaal

Delhi- 09:23 am to 10:44 am

Mumbai- 09:34 am to 10:58 am

Chandigarh- 09:26 am to 10:46 am

Lucknow- 09:07 am to 10:29 am

Bhopal- 09:18 am to 10:41 am

Kolkata- 08:34 am to 09:57 am

Ahmedabad- 09:37 am to 11:00 pm

Chennai - 09:00 am to 10:26 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:40 am

Sunset - 5:28 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

