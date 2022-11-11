Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 12 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 23:13 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 12 Nov: Today is the Chaturthi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and it is a Saturday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 10.25 pm tonight. Tonight there will be Siddha Yoga till 10.04. Along with this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 7.33 am today, after that Ardra Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

 Auspicious time

Chaturthi Tithi - till 10.25 pm

Siddha Yoga - 10 to 4 minutes at night
Mrigashira Nakshatra - till 7.33 am in the morning 

Rahukaal

Delhi- 09:23 am to 10:44 am
Mumbai- 09:34 am to 10:58 am
Chandigarh- 09:26 am to 10:46 am
Lucknow- 09:07 am to 10:29 am
Bhopal- 09:18 am to 10:41 am
Kolkata- 08:34 am to 09:57 am
Ahmedabad- 09:37 am to 11:00 pm
Chennai - 09:00 am to 10:26 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:40 am
Sunset - 5:28 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

