Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022: Today is the second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Tuesday is the day. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.29 pm in the late night. Today afternoon there will be Harshana Yoga till 3.17 pm. And today there will be Amritsiddhi Yoga till 4:17 pm. Along with this, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 4:17 pm today. Apart from this, today is non-stop fasting.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - By crossing the whole day till 1.29 pm late at night

Harshana Yoga- After noon till 3.17 minutes

Amritsiddhi Yoga - Today at 4:17 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 03:02 pm to 04:29 pm

Mumbai - 03:22 pm to 04:51 pm

Chandigarh - 03:02 pm to 04:29 pm

Lucknow- 02:48 pm to 04:15 pm

Bhopal - 03:02 pm to 04:30 pm

Kolkata- 02:19 pm to 03:47 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:22 pm to 04:50 pm

Chennai - 02:54 pm to 04:23 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:19 am

Sunset - 5:55 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Career Horoscope, October 10: Cancer will be troubled by ups and downs, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Horoscope Today, Oct 10: Scorpio needs to be careful; foreign trip on the cards for Libra

Read More Astrology News