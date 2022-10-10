Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Published on: October 10, 2022 17:20 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022
Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October 2022: Today is the second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Tuesday is the day. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.29 pm in the late night. Today afternoon there will be Harshana Yoga till 3.17 pm. And today there will be Amritsiddhi Yoga till 4:17 pm. Along with this, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 4:17 pm today. Apart from this, today is non-stop fasting.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - By crossing the whole day till 1.29 pm late at night

Harshana Yoga- After noon till 3.17 minutes
Amritsiddhi Yoga - Today at 4:17 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 03:02 pm to 04:29 pm
Mumbai - 03:22 pm to 04:51 pm
Chandigarh - 03:02 pm to 04:29 pm
Lucknow- 02:48 pm to 04:15 pm
Bhopal - 03:02 pm to 04:30 pm
Kolkata- 02:19 pm to 03:47 pm
Ahmedabad - 03:22 pm to 04:50 pm
Chennai - 02:54 pm to 04:23 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:19 am 
Sunset - 5:55 pm

