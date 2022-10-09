Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 10 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 17:32 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022: Today is the Pratipada date and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Pratipada date will cross the whole day today and will remain till 1.38 am late at night. The month of Kartik is starting today. Vyaghat Yoga will remain till 4.43 pm today. Also, today Revati Nakshatra will remain till 4:2 pm in the evening.

Auspicious time

Pratipada Tithi - After crossing the whole day till 1.38 minutes late in the night 

Vyaghat Yoga -  till 4.43 pm

Revati Nakshatra - Today at 4:02 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 07:46 am to 09:14 am 

Mumbai - 08:00 am to 09:29 am 
Chandigarh- 07:49 am to 09:15 am 
Lucknow- 07:31 am to 08:58 am 
Bhopal- 07:43 am to 09:11 am 
Kolkata- 06:59 am to 08:27 am 
Ahmedabad- 08:02 am to 09:30 am 
Chennai- 07:28 am to 08:57 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:18 am 
Sunset - 5:58 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

