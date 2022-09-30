Aaj Ka Panchang 1 October 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 1 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 1 October 2022: Today is Ashwin Shukla Paksha's sixth day and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 8.46 pm tonight. There is a law to worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga, on the Shashthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 7.59 pm today. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 3.11 pm late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi - Tonight till 8:46 minutes

Ayushman Yoga - Today evening till 7.59 pm

Jyestha Nakshatra - till 3.11 pm late tonight

Rahukal

Delhi - 09:12 am to 10:42 am

Mumbai - 09:29 am to 10:59 am

Chandigarh - 09:14 am to 10:43 am

Lucknow - 08:57 am to 10:27 am

Bhopal - 09:11 am to 10:40 am

Kolkata - 08:27 am to 09:57 am

Ahmedabad - 09:30 am to 10:59 am

Chennai - 08:58 am to 10:28 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:13 am

Sunset - 6:08 pm

