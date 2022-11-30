Aaj ka Panchang 1 December 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang 1 December 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 1 December 2022: Today is the Ashtami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi was till 7.21 am today morning, after that Navami Tithi started, which will last till 6.14 am the next day. Harshan Yoga will be there till 9.34 am today morning, along with this the whole day will be Ravi Yoga. After crossing today's whole day, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till the next morning at 5.44 am. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Mahananda Navami.

Auspicious time

Ashtami date - 7:21 in the morning

Harshan Yoga - By 9.34 in the morning

Bhadrapada Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day, by 5.44 in the next morning

Rahukaal

Mumbai - 01:51 PM to 03:14

PM Chandigarh - 01:29 PM to 02:46 PM

Lucknow - 01:15 PM to 02:34 PM

Bhopal - 01:30 PM to 02:51 PM

Kolkata - 12:47 pm to 02:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:50 pm to 03:11 pm

Chennai - 01:23 pm to 02:49 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:55 am

Sunset - 5:23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

