Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat August 29 episode: Utmost vigil against any terror strike is the need of the hour

The Gujarat sea coast has been put on high alert following intelligence reports that 'commandos' trained by Pakistani army may try to enter the Gulf of Kutch through Harami Nala (Sir Creek) area. India TV in its prime time show 'Aaj Ki Baat' on Thursday night showed a security circular issued by the Kandla port authorities cautioning stakeholders to be on the watchout against any suspicious boat or person travelling in the area, and report to police immediately.

Kandla port, renamed Deendayal Port, is the largest and busiest seaport of India and handles more than 106 million tonnes of cargo. It is 303 nautical miles from Karachi port. Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had said three days ago that the Jaish-e-Mohammed has set up a 'maritime wing' of trained terrorists with underwater strike capabilities.

Meanwhile, Pakistani army and ISI have activated all the terrorist camps and launching pads in Pak Occupied Kashmir across the Line of Control in a desperate bid to push Border Action Teams to carry out sabotage and terror attacks.

Intelligence reports say that a brigadier level officer of Pakistani army has taken charge of Alpha-3 command centre for planning all operations from terror launching pads in Hajira and Kalighat of Pak Occupied Kashmir. Terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen are being prepared for infiltration. Among them is Ibrahim, brother of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

There are roughly 300 Pakistan-trained terrorists deployed in POK ready to cross over. They have been kept in four terror camps in Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bahawalpur. They have been divided into sub-groups. Four infiltration attempts have been foiled so far by Indian security forces. Three training centres are active in Mansehra camp, five in Muzaffarabad, four in Kotli and one training centre is active in Bahawalpur.

According to military intelligence inputs, several infantry divisions of Pakistani army have been put on alert across LoC and troops have been directed to give cover fire to allow terrorists to sneak into Indian territory. To counter this, Indian army has put in place a three-layered security grid, and deployment of troops near International Border and Line Of Control has been beefed up. Anti-tank guided missiles, field guns, Bofors guns and surveillance equipments are in place to stop infiltrators.

Army, CRPF, J&K police and Special Operation Group squads are raiding secret hideouts of terrorists inside the Valley. Intelligence reports say, 115 foreign terrorists and 165 local terrorists are supposed to be hiding in the Valley. Intelligence operatives are zeroing in on Pulwama, Pampore, Bijbehera, Tral and Awantipora as most of the youths are being recruited by terrorists from these areas.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani army, desperate after being snubbed diplomatically by Western and Arab countries, are trying to raise the decibel level over Kashmir, as they fear that the people of Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 may opt for peace in the Valley. The Pakistani army is trying hard to escalate violence in the Valley, and terror groups are being used to carry out big strikes. Imran Khan and the Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa know this very well that it would be difficult to convince the common Pakistanis, if their diplomatic and military manoeuvres fail. The only way out for them is to prod the terror groups to carry out a strike, by hook or by crook.

