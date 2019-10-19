Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat October 18 episode: Let us exercise restraint over murder of a Hindu leader in Lucknow

A local Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered by two persons in Lucknow on Friday and the Uttar Pradesh police has formed a Special Task Force to investigate and nab the accused. Tiwari was shot and stabbed, and his throat was slit by the assassins. Latest reports said that three suspects have been nabbed in this connection by Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad in Surat, while the two murderers are yet to be arrested.

Kamlesh Tiwari had set up a political outfit named Hindu Samaj Party. In the recent past, he had courted controversy by making disparaging remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammad. Two Islamic clerics from Bijnor had offered a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore on his head in 2008.

The murder triggered protests in Lucknow and sparked outrage on social media. The UP police DGP has promised to probe the murder from all angles, and has promised stringent action against the murderers. Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh spoke to the DGP and DM and asked them to take prompt action.

I would appeal to all those who are spreading outrage on social media to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of police probe. It is a fact that there were several cases pending against Kamlesh Tiwari and he had been receiving threats to his life. Some vested interests are trying to whip up communal tension through social media after this heinous murder. We should be wary of their machinations and wait for the police to complete its probe.

