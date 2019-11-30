Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat November 29 episode: Sadhvi Pragya has apologized, but what about Rahul Gandhi?

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat November 29 episode

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya had to apologize twice in Lok Sabha on Friday for describing the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi as 'deshbhakt' (patriot). In her first apology, she targeted Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, for calling her a 'terrorist' and claimed that her 'deshbhakt' comment was twisted and misrepresented.

When Opposition members objected to the first apology, the Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of leaders where the text of the second apology was prepared in which she said "I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot. I did not even take his name. Still, if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologize."

Rahul Gandhi however stood by his 'terrorist' remark about Sadhvi Pragya, who is presently an accused in Malegaon blast case.

I feel that Sadhvi Pragya made a big mistake by saying whatever she had said, considering the place and context in which the remark was made. She should have apologized in the first instance and the controversy could have been avoided. She should now be careful before making any controversial remark because it unnecessarily puts senior party leaders in a spot.

Now that the controversy has blown over, the question now arises: will Rahul Gandhi accept if his party ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, praises Nathuram Godse? Rahul cannot say that by praising Godse Sadhvi Pragya is a 'terrorist' but if the Shiv Sena says the same thing, it can be a political ally.

