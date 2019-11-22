Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat November 21 episode: Let us hope SS, NCP, Congress will provide a stable government

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat November 21 episode

As the long-drawn talks between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress enter the final lap, there are indications that a coalition government will be formed in Maharashtra after the three parties jointly approach the Governor to stake their claim. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's dream of becoming the chief minister may be fulfilled, though the names of other Shiv Sena leaders like Anil Desai and Eknath Shinde are being mentioned.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wants that the coalition government must be stable, but if we look into past records, coalition governments of this nature hardly last their full tenure, because of inherent contradictions.

The latest failed experiment was in Karnataka. When the JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy was formed, most of the people thought that the two parties have come together to forge an anti-BJP front. Quarrels began only soon after power-sharing, and the coalition fell through because there was a clash of interests.

For the sake of the people of Maharashtra, let us all hope that a stable government is formed which can run its full term.

