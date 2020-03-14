Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat March 13 episode: Let us all collectively fight the Coronavirus threat

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat March 14 episode

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in two tweets on consecutive days complained that "the government is not taking this (Coronavirus) threat seriously" and that "The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken".

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan responded to this by posting on Twitter the audio of his telephonic talk with Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, where the latter was heard saying that he was fully satisfied with the steps taken by the Centre.

Dr Harsh Vardhan commented: "India has pulled out all full stops as far as action on COVID19 goes! Nation stands together in critical health emergency #CoronavirusPandemic but @RahulGandhi ji continues to play petty politics & demoralize people. Check our video I'm talking to Raj Health Min Dr Raghu Sharma."

Several senior political leaders have reacted to Rahul's tweets raising questions about his maturity level. I think most of the political leaders harbour similar views about Rahul Gandhi, and this is neither good for his image, his party nor for our democracy.

On Coronavirus scare, I would like to appeal to all not to react in panic but exercise precautions. People must not listen to baseless rumours being spread on social media, and if they have doubts, they should contact NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) Control Room on 011-23978046. They can get correct and authentic updates from this control room.

I will again like to repeat: this virus spreads very fast and through close contact. Try to avoid touching your nose, face and mouth frequently, wash your hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places. Wear mask, and if not available, tie a handkerchief over your nose and mouth, and stay away from people who cough frequently. These precautions are adequate to avoid the deadly virus.

