Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat June 17 episode: Why J. P. Nadda was appointed BJP working president?

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat June 17 episode

The BJP Central Parliamentary Board on Monday decided to appoint former Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda as the party working president. Praising Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as "a diigent party karyakarta, who has risen through the ranks due to his hard work and organisational skills".

Elevation of Nadda as the party working president was almost a foregone conclusion, when he was kept out of the Union Cabinet. There is no doubt that Amit Shah has been the most successful president in the party's history. It was under Shah's leadership that the BJP formed governments in states which it never dreamed of. Normally, when a government is formed at the Centre, the entire focus shifts from the party to matters of governance.

Amit Shah played a pro-active role, and he strengthened the party machinery right up to the booth level. The party achieved a record number of membership, and during the recent Lok Sabha elections, it was the party machinery which worked overtime in communicating the achievements of Modi's government to the electorate.

After taking over as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah may not be able to devote much time to the party. The BJP leadership has, therefore, decided to entrust the responsibility of party to its new working president, J. P. Nadda.

Nadda will be made party president after the organisational elections are held later this year. Five years ago, when Amit Shah became party president, Nadda's name had figured. When Modi was party in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, he knew Nadda and his style of working and a personal rapport had developed between the two.

Any new party president of the BJP will have a big target to achieve. The target will be to scale the big heights achieved by Amit Shah in his role as party president. And this is certainly a tall order.

Watch the full episode here:

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9 PM

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath’ was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

The government must identify such people and action must be taken against them. Inciting people in the name of religion and injecting communal poison in a civil society is a crime.