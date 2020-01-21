Image Source : Nadda will have to face critical challenges as the new BJP chief

On Monday, 59-year-old Jagat Prakash Nadda took over the reins of Bharatiya Janata Party as its new president replacing Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the party chief for five and a half years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party veterans L. K. Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi attended the event. Modi recounted how he used to ride pillion on Nadda's scooter while working together in Himachal Pradesh to build up the party organisation.

Nadda's elevation was a foregone conclusion six months ago when he was appointed working president. The event that took place on Monday was a mere formality. When Nadda was chosen party chief, he may not have imagined the extent to which the Modi government may need the support of the party organisation, by the time he took over.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi blamed the opposition for spreading confusion in the minds of people, though he did not refer to CAA and NRC specifically. Modi said that instead of the government machinery, party workers need to go to the people to dispel all misgivings and explain the correct position.

The challenge before Nadda is a huge one. Under his leadership, the party has to win the Delhi and Bihar assembly elections this year. Steering India's biggest political party at such a critical juncture is surely a challenging task. Nadda is a leader who prefers to keep a low profile but he knows the nitty gritty of his party organisation very well.

The plus point that goes in his favour is that he had worked for many years closely with Modi, when the latter was given charge of Himachal Pradesh. Modi knows Nadda's organisational capability and personally he has full trust in him. This will be Nadda's greatest strength in the months to come.

