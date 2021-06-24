Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray demanded ramping up of vaccine supplies to states

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Promises that PM gave to J&K leaders about restoring statehood, holding assembly polls
- Why Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray demanded ramping up of vaccine supplies to states
- UP lady teacher reveals how Hindu students in Fatehpur were being forced to learn Urdu, Arabic
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.