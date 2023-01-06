Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: AAP, BJP councillors come to blows in Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting, several injured
- Exclusive: Scary ground report from Joshimath, Uttarakhand: Several hundred homes on verge of collapse
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.