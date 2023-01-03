Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2023

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Updated on: January 03, 2023 23:38 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Anjali’s friend reveals, she was deliberately crushed by car, post-mortem report rules out sexual assault
  • Exclusive: Rahul’s Yatra enters UP, Priyanka says, ‘industrialists couldn’t buy my brother’
  • Exclusive: Thousands of women in Haldwani protest scheduled demolition of 6,000+ homes by Railways

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

