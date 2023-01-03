Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Anjali’s friend reveals, she was deliberately crushed by car, post-mortem report rules out sexual assault

Exclusive: Rahul’s Yatra enters UP, Priyanka says, ‘industrialists couldn’t buy my brother’

Exclusive: Thousands of women in Haldwani protest scheduled demolition of 6,000+ homes by Railways

