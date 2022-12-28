Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 23:38 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: PM Modi’s mother Hiraben in Ahmedabad hospital, Latest update about her condition
  • Exclusive: BJP objects to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark, ‘Sangh Parivar dividing India’
  • Exclusive: In Bihar, Nitish cabinet decides to buy new plane, chopper, BJP leaders object

