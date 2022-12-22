Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Ramp up testing, genome sequencing, keep oxygen plants, ventilators operational, PM tells top officials

Exclusive: PM, Speaker, RS Chairman, ministers, MPs attend Parliament wearing masks today

Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi says, Govt trying to find excuses to stop ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.