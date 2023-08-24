Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 24, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

August 24, 2023
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • More than 8 lakh jobless youths from Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan crowd railway platforms, bus stands, temples to take part in exams for 1.75 lakh teaching jobs in Bihar
  • Chandrayaan rover Pragyan rolls out of lander Vikram, Plasma density, lunar soil chemical composition probes begin
  • India foils China’s designs, 6 new countries Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia added to BRICS

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

