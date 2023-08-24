Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 24, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- More than 8 lakh jobless youths from Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan crowd railway platforms, bus stands, temples to take part in exams for 1.75 lakh teaching jobs in Bihar
- Chandrayaan rover Pragyan rolls out of lander Vikram, Plasma density, lunar soil chemical composition probes begin
- India foils China’s designs, 6 new countries Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia added to BRICS
