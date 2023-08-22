Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Tomorrow: India’s historic tryst with Moon, Will Vikram make a soft landing? Will it overcome 18 minutes of ‘terror’?

Video of 2 ambulances in Patna stopped during Bihar CM @NitishKumar‘s convoy

Social media sites banned for 2 days in Bagaha, Bihar; Tension after stone-pelting during Mahavir Akhara procession

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.