Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 17, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Vikram lander separates from Chandrayaan, will land near South Pole of Moon on August 23
- Angry mobs in Pakistan set on fire 21 churches, 35 homes of Christians in Punjab province
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar compares PM Modi's I-Day promise about 'I will come again' with Devendra Fadnavis’ similar remarks
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.