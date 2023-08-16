Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Army, Air Force start rescue work in Himachal Pradesh, 60 dead, more than Rs 10,000 crore worth properties lost in landslides, floods
- I.N.D.I.A bloc allies Congress, Aam Aadmi Party cross swords on Delhi issue
- Maharashtra Congress leaders demand explanation from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar about his meetings with nephew Ajit Pawar; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies on edge
