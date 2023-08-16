Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Army, Air Force start rescue work in Himachal Pradesh, 60 dead, more than Rs 10,000 crore worth properties lost in landslides, floods

I.N.D.I.A bloc allies Congress, Aam Aadmi Party cross swords on Delhi issue

Maharashtra Congress leaders demand explanation from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar about his meetings with nephew Ajit Pawar; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies on edge

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.