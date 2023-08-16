Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2023 23:35 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Army, Air Force start rescue work in Himachal Pradesh, 60 dead, more than Rs 10,000 crore worth properties lost in landslides, floods
  • I.N.D.I.A bloc allies Congress, Aam Aadmi Party cross swords on Delhi issue
  • Maharashtra Congress leaders demand explanation from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar about his meetings with nephew Ajit Pawar;  Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies on edge

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

Top News

Related Aaj-ki-baat News

Latest News