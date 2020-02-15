Aaj Ki Baat Feb 14 episode: Questioning motives behind Pulwama attack amounts to insulting our martyrs

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat Feb 14 episode with Rajat Sharma

On Friday, the nation paid homage to those 40 CRPF martyrs who laid down their lives during a terrorist suicide attack in Pulwama, Kashmir. A memorial was erected at the CRPF camp in Lethpora, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs.

The solemnity of the occasion was marred by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tweeted: "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry? 3. Who in the BJP govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attacks?"

I am surprised at Rahul Gandhi's remarks. February 14 was the day for remembering our fallen heroes, a day to console their families and say that the nation stands solidly behind them. At least, this was not a day for making political capital out of martyrs' sacrifices.

I remember Rahul Gandhi had made similar snide remarks after the famous Indian Air Force air strikes on Balakot and after the 'surgical strike' on terrorist camps inside Pakistan. He had questioned the authenticity of the claims of the armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi may have his political rivalry with Narendra Modi, but I do not think it is right to question the valour of our armed forces.

The terror attack in Pulwama was an attack on India. We lost 40 of our brave jawans. Our air force took revenge by destroying terror camps in Balakot inside Pakistan. The whole world supported India after it bombed those hideouts. But, if Rahul Gandhi and some of our opposition leaders express doubts about the intentions of the government in the wake of Pulwama attack, it amounts to insulting our martyrs. Nobody can support this.

